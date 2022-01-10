CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,802 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $131,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $177,775,000 after purchasing an additional 50,740 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 133,033 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,257,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $325.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $333.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.84.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total value of $40,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 799,415 shares of company stock worth $264,680,095 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.