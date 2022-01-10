CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 170,642 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,579,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 170,642 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.36% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $201,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $78.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.58. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.