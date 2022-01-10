Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 5.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after acquiring an additional 179,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb stock opened at $201.19 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $144.00 and a twelve month high of $201.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.94.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.