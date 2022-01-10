Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Oppenheimer currently has $1,925.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $43.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,005.07.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,597.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,256.27 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,725.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,770.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.