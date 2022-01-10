China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the November 30th total of 18,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNR opened at $0.94 on Monday. China Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Natural Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,280 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.33% of China Natural Resources worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

