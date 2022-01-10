Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Update

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 408.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 35,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CVR opened at $26.68 on Monday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $33.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.02.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.77%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

