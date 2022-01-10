Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc’s (NASDAQ:REFI) Quiet Period To Expire on January 17th

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s (NASDAQ:REFI) quiet period will end on Monday, January 17th. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance had issued 6,250,000 shares in its IPO on December 8th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

REFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities began coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of REFI opened at $17.33 on Monday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $17.53.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is a commercial real estate finance company which invests primarily in first mortgage loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry, secured by real estate, equipment, receivables, licenses or other assets of the borrowers. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is based in CHICAGO.

