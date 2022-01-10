Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,801 shares of company stock valued at $48,305,317 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist increased their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

Shares of CVX opened at $125.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $84.57 and a 1 year high of $125.54.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

