Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Holdings Raised by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.45.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $120.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.40 and its 200-day moving average is $118.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $137.49.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

