Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 575 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 1.5% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 8.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 6,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NGG shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NGG opened at $71.61 on Monday. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $73.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.1573 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

