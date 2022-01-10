Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 397 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $628,941.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,327 shares of company stock worth $4,342,037. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $68.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.50. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $69.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

