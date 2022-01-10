Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 4,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $237.71 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $257.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.32.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $614,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $309,037.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,168 shares of company stock worth $10,053,564 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

