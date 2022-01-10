Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 41.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 97.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 32.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $48.21 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.32.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.24.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

