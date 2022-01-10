Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $247,000 Stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in E. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of ENI by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 347,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 84,398 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,183,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,862,000 after buying an additional 75,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 206,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 43,214 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 746,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,213,000 after buying an additional 41,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $29.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.53%. Analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on E. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

