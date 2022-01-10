Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $211,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,630 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $98.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.13 and its 200 day moving average is $82.01. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $98.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.43.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.