Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,359.25.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,438.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,494.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,190.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,885.00 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $65.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

