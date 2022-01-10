Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 188 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,059,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 3,941.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,637,000 after acquiring an additional 443,988 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,227,766,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,867,000 after acquiring an additional 355,700 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 4,077.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,913,000 after acquiring an additional 353,826 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $129.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $88.20 and a 12-month high of $130.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.20.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

