Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 17th (NASDAQ:CLAYU)

Chavant Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CLAYU) lock-up period will end on Monday, January 17th. Chavant Capital Acquisition had issued 8,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 20th. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

CLAYU opened at $10.25 on Monday. Chavant Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,990,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,581,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,218,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,054,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $408,000.

