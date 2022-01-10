ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Given New $21.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its price target reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHPT. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

CHPT traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.66. 180,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,086,986. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $46.30.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $190,171.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 23,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $477,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,009,688 shares of company stock valued at $20,480,452 in the last three months. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 804.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,053,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,878,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,713,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,038,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

