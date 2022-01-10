Change Healthcare Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 4,916 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,643% compared to the typical volume of 282 put options.

CHNG stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,814,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,310. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Change Healthcare has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -140.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $826.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $94,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $189,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 39,146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHNG. Zacks Investment Research raised Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

