CGI (NYSE:GIB) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC raised their target price on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut CGI from a buy rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Desjardins restated a buy rating and set a C$132.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.23.

CGI stock opened at $84.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. CGI has a 12-month low of $74.58 and a 12-month high of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CGI will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,322,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,351,000 after purchasing an additional 58,261 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in CGI by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in CGI by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 205,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

