Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Trading Down 8.5%

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)’s share price fell 8.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.16 and last traded at $28.32. 6,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 319,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CERE. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 2.69.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.83) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $144,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 104,422 shares of company stock worth $3,761,515 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERE. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $776,000.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

