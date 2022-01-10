Centric Swap (CNS) Trading Down 4.6% This Week

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 9th. Centric Swap has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $890,647.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Centric Swap has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00059430 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00087017 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.97 or 0.07481892 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,160.64 or 1.00045895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00071170 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003240 BTC.

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

