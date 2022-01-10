Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 2.1% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $30,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $563,018,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,504 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $226,940,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12,523.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,306,000 after acquiring an additional 730,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.05.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $224.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.02 and its 200-day moving average is $205.84. The stock has a market cap of $121.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.34 and a 52-week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

