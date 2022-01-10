Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 19,195 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,195 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 156.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $55.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.89. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.65 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities raised their price target on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.28.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

