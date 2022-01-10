Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.51 Million Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.6% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of MMP opened at $47.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.47. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $39.93 and a 12-month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MMP. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.