Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 5,800 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $67,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $220.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.88. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

