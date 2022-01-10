Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 28,919 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 28,919 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,139,623,000 after buying an additional 1,276,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,867,060,000 after buying an additional 2,127,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,745,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,317,403,000 after buying an additional 1,222,298 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT opened at $135.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.48. The firm has a market cap of $238.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

