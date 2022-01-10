Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $232.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 450.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,473,000 after buying an additional 145,379 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,900,000 after buying an additional 112,643 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,541,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,352,000 after buying an additional 59,075 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASY opened at $196.53 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $180.50 and a 1-year high of $229.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.90.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.63%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.