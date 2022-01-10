Cardax (CDXI) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Cardax (OTCMKTS: CDXI) is one of 913 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Cardax to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Cardax alerts:

Cardax has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardax’s peers have a beta of 1.15, meaning that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cardax and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardax 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardax Competitors 5313 19532 41946 805 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 93.57%. Given Cardax’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cardax has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cardax and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cardax $540,000.00 -$5.06 million -0.07 Cardax Competitors $1.72 billion $125.22 million 0.22

Cardax’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cardax. Cardax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cardax and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardax N/A N/A N/A Cardax Competitors -4,250.81% -124.85% -13.91%

Summary

Cardax peers beat Cardax on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Cardax

Cardax, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation. The firm It focuses on astaxanthin, a powerful and safe naturally occurring anti-inflammatory without the side effects of currently marketed anti-inflammatories. Its product platform includes pharmaceutical candidates CDX-101 and CDX-301; and dietary supplements ZanthoSyn. The company was founded on February 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.