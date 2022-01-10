Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Stake Increased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Canoo were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOEV. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Canoo during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Canoo during the second quarter valued at $108,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canoo during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Canoo during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Canoo during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOEV opened at $7.00 on Monday. Canoo Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Dattilo acquired 40,000 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $410,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Aquila acquired 35,273,268 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $230,334,440.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

GOEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

