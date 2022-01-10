Canna Global Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:CNGLU) Quiet Period To Expire on January 10th

Canna Global Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CNGLU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, January 10th. Canna Global Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 30th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of CNGLU stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. Canna Global Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $10.19.

