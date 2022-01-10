Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Receives $40.33 Average PT from Analysts

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Several research firms recently commented on CFPZF. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canfor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Canfor from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

CFPZF stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $25.00. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,480. Canfor has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

