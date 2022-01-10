Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 43,435 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,435 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $550,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 143.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 22,935 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PH opened at $323.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $247.41 and a 1-year high of $334.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $316.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.11.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $1,334,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.83.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

