Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Position in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in HeadHunter Group were worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in HeadHunter Group by 30.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 32,493 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group during the third quarter valued at $1,859,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 39.8% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 61,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the third quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHR opened at $45.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $68.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.74.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 124.46% and a net margin of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

HHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America raised HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HeadHunter Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

