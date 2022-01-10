Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in Cigna by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,204 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 3,048.9% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Cigna by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 97,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.21.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CI stock opened at $233.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.77 and its 200 day moving average is $216.73. The firm has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

