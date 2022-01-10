Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.87% of Olema Pharmaceuticals worth $9,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 412,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,208,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 292,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 45,152 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sean Bohen sold 5,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $152,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $54,557.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,651 shares of company stock valued at $552,572 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLMA opened at $7.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.88. The stock has a market cap of $294.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

