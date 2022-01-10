Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stock Position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,750 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Allakos were worth $9,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Allakos by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Allakos in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Allakos by 177.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $8.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.61. Allakos Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allakos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.44.

Allakos Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

