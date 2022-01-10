Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in United Rentals by 3.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,162,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,725,000 after purchasing an additional 60,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in United Rentals by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.20.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $325.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.60. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.22 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

