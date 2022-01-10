Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Position Cut by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. reduced its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 49,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.7% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $75.48. 172,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,777,500. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.56 and its 200-day moving average is $72.42. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1536 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 15.98%.

CP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

