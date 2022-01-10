Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives C$60.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$60.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 19,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.30, for a total transaction of C$955,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,389,163.70. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.58, for a total transaction of C$267,878.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$110,131,182.02. Insiders sold 306,329 shares of company stock worth $16,497,056 in the last 90 days.

TSE CNQ opened at C$59.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$28.67 and a 12-month high of C$59.84. The firm has a market cap of C$70.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.91 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

