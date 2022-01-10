Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,637 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 33,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.2% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $124.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.95. The stock has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $124.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

