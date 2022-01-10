Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Position Lifted by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 663.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 543.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. raised their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $23.67 on Monday. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -338.09 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.34.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.70%.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

