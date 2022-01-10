Camden National Bank Sells 700 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Camden National Bank decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 21.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,163,394,000 after purchasing an additional 283,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,042,349,000 after purchasing an additional 463,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after acquiring an additional 750,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.77.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.74. 5,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.10. 3M has a 12-month low of $163.38 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

