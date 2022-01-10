Camden National Bank Sells 1,992 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Camden National Bank cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,518 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up 2.0% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,316 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1,350.4% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 68.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $109.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $136.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.59 and its 200-day moving average is $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.70 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

