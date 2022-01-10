Camden National Bank Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resource Planning Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 285,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,467,000 after purchasing an additional 40,339 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $80.36 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.38 and a fifty-two week high of $82.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

