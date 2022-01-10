Camden National Bank Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.6% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.0% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 157.8% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 56,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.4% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 154,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

MRK stock opened at $80.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.86. The stock has a market cap of $202.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 97.53%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

