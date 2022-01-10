Camden National Bank Makes New $504,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 650 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1,766.7% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $41,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $889.87.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock worth $4,500,554,314. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $982.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $986.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,073.23 and its 200 day moving average is $859.93.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.