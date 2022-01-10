Camden National Bank Has $12.06 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Camden National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,848 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.3% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.6% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 112,411 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 980,746 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $440,696,000 after acquiring an additional 144,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.41.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $520.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $538.16 and its 200-day moving average is $476.16. The stock has a market cap of $231.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

