Camden National Bank Boosts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815,722 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,862 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,633,000 after acquiring an additional 512,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after acquiring an additional 388,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 558,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,056,000 after acquiring an additional 273,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $85.27 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.26 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

